Anitab Opens Call For Participation And Registration For Grace Hopper Celebration 2025, Taking Place November 4-7, In Chicago

"Our theme this year is 'Unbound'," said AnitaB President and CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson. "It's a testament to what's possible when ambition is limitless, and the goal is to connect, inspire, and advance women in tech. Whether it's structural limitations, societal expectations, or internal doubts, 'Unbound' is about breaking free from constraints that have long defined women's professional narratives. Thousands of women from across the globe will gather to learn, grow, network, and celebrate their achievements. The systems we are building, the equity we are advocating for, and the growth we are unlocking benefit everyone at the end of the day. We can't wait to see the innovation and empowerment that result from this year's GHC."

Founded in 1994 by Dr. Anita Borg and Dr. Telle Whitney, GHC was created to honor the legacy of computing pioneer Grace Hopper and to amplify the research, career growth, and impact of women in tech. This year's programming will emphasize wealth creation, career advancement, pay equity, entrepreneurship, and long-term financial strategy. Tailored content, for everyone from students discovering what's possible to seasoned professionals defining their legacy, will nurture advancement through skill-building, personal branding, cross-sector innovation, and strategic visibility.

The call for participation is a great opportunity to grow one's portfolio while making a difference and is open to women who would like to run a hands-on workshop, lead a presentation or participate in a peer panel.

Event features include:





The Talent & Tech Expo, providing the opportunity for attendees to interact with staff from sponsors and learn about open employment opportunities in tech.

The AnitaB PitcHERTM Competition, in which women entrepreneurs leading early-stage tech startups have the opportunity to pitch their concepts for new funding. The top eight finalists will compete for a share of $100,000.

Abie Awards, honoring notable innovators of technology and distinguished technical civic leaders whose achievements and life stories demonstrate that we all have the power to improve the world, individually and collectively.

Keynote & Featured Sessions, during which thought leaders and visionaries share insights that inspire and drive change.

Breakout Sessions including panels, presentations, workshops and Lightning Talks - powerful 15-minute talks where industry experts share valuable insight. Networking in the Community Lounge or participating in Braindates, one-on-one or small group conversations ideal for brainstorming, sharing expertise, and exchanging experiences.

To register or apply as a speaker, visit . For ongoing updates, insights and upcoming events, visit AnitaB .

About AnitaB

Known for its various programs connecting, guiding, and inspiring women in tech, as well as the annual Grace Hopper Celebration, AnitaB is a global leader dedicated to empowering women and advancing their careers. As a solution-oriented convener, the nonprofit creates opportunities that drive growth, ensuring women are seen, heard, and equipped to achieve successful career longevity. The AnitaB mission is to get women in tech skilled, hired, promoted, paid, and funded so that they can thrive, lead, and drive innovation for a more equitable and sustainable future. What sets the organization apart is its role as a change agent of the status quo and prioritizing the humanity in every individual. AnitaB creates safe spaces where women can share their vulnerabilities without judgment.

