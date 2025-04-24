403
New Delhi provides help to Myanmar following devastating earthquake
(MENAFN) India has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes that struck the country and parts of Thailand on Friday, causing widespread devastation.
Under “Operation Brahma,” an Indian Air Force transport aircraft delivered around 15 metric tons of relief supplies to Yangon, responding to urgent appeals for international assistance. The aid package includes tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, essential medicines, generators, and other necessities, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.
According to AFP, the quakes have claimed over 1,000 lives and injured more than 1,600 people, leaving many without shelter. Myanmar declared a state of emergency across six badly hit regions. One hospital in Naypyidaw reported hundreds of casualties, with its emergency entrance severely damaged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Myanmar on social media and pledged full support, stating that India stands ready to extend all necessary help.
Myanmar’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, warned that the death toll is likely to rise and urged both domestic and international groups to aid in relief efforts. He made the appeal during a televised address following a hospital visit in Naypyidaw on March 29.
Other countries, including Russia, have also mobilized support. Moscow sent two aircraft carrying 120 emergency personnel, search dogs, medical specialists, and rescue equipment from Zhukovsky Airport.
Meanwhile, in Bangkok—also affected by the quake—authorities established an emergency zone and suspended metro and light rail services. Reports indicate at least six fatalities in the Thai capital.
