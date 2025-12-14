Dubai Concludes An Unforgettable 54Th Eid Al Etihad With Spectacular Citywide Celebrations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Dubai has concluded spectacular citywide celebrations for the 54th Eid Al Etihad that brought together hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors to witness a sensational showcase of national pride, joy, and community. From the sky to the city's streets, a packed programme of 577 events, activations, and exclusive offers across just 3 days cemented Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for world-class celebrations that resonates with more than 200 nationalities who call the city home.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to commemorate 54 astounding years of the UAE's union, this year's festivities transformed the city into a vibrant stage of dazzling fireworks, 16 sold-out concerts and live entertainment events, surprise celebrity appearances, high-energy parades and roaming performances, exclusive savings for shoppers across 500 top brands at 2,000 retail outlets during the 3 Day Super Sale, record participation in 5 major mall activations, exclusive offers at 44 hotels and attractions, the debut of the Dubai Burger, a dynamic student art showcase spotlighting young creatives across Dubai, and a breathtaking aerial skydive performance that became one of the most iconic visual tributes of the long weekend.

Here are the top 10 standout moments that shaped Dubai's most remarkable edition of Eid Al Etihad, showcasing the creativity, energy, and unity of the entire city.FIREWORKS SPECTACULARS ACROSS THE CITY

Massive crowds gathered each evening to witness spectacular fireworks that illuminated the skies above Souk Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Hatta, Global Village, Bluewaters, and The Beach JBR. These dazzling displays became one of the most photographed moments of the holiday, adding awe-inspiring colour and joy to the long weekend.A SKY-HIGH TRIBUTE

One of the most thrilling highlights of this year's celebrations was a high-adrenaline aerial display, specially choreographed by a team of ten elite skydivers who soared through the sky with the UAE flag in a breathtaking freefall formation. Led by Emirati athlete Ahmed Al Shehhi, the breathtaking display paid tribute to the UAE's remarkable journey and the resilient spirit that binds its people.MARCHING AS ONE

The annual Eid Al Etihad Parade returned to City Walk with over 1,000 participants from Dubai Police, KHDA students, other government entities, and community members. The streets came alive with vibrant colours, rhythmic performances, and celebratory cheers, creating a joyful display of unity, heritage, and national pride.SOLD-OUT CONCERTS & STAR-STUDDED MOMENTS

Dubai turned up the volume with sold-out headline concerts featuring regional superstars Balqees at Dubai Festival City Mall, followed by Diana Haddad and Shamma Hamdan at City Walk. The celebrations reached new heights as fans enjoyed surprise appearances from motorsports icons Carlos Sainz father and son at the Hackett London store in Dubai Hills Mall, adding a thrilling layer of star power that kept crowds buzzing all weekend long.UNMISSABLE EVENTS FOR ALL

The festive spirit reached all top city venues with family events like Al Wasl Season and Festival of Cake; theatrical performances like The Lost Mirror and Ayal Iblees; exclusive exhibitions like Titanic: A Voyage Through Time and Poetry of Birds; as well as sporting experiences like the Junior Run Club, Crickmas Carnival – Dubai, Ladies Run Club: Tempo Run, IBA Mens World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025 Opening Ceremony, Baseball United Season One, Sir Winston Churchill Cup, and 1000 Miglia Experience. Whether residents were seeking entertainment, culture, or nightlife, Dubai delivered a vibrant all-city festival atmosphere that kept the celebrations going morning to night.EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS ACROSS THE CITY

Shoppers embraced the year's most anticipated retail moment, the 3 Day Super Sale, which delivered massive savings across more than 500 brands and 2,000 outlets. Early indicators showed double-digit growth in consumer spending and footfall across participating retailers across fashion, beauty, electronics, jewellery, and home categories.

Dubai's most-loved malls transformed into festive hubs, hosting themed entertainment, cultural showcases, family activations, kids' workshops, and photo-worthy displays at City Centre Mirdif, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, and Mercato Mall.OPEN-AIR COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS

Hatta hosted one of the UAE's most scenic Eid Al Etihad experiences with enhanced fireworks, folk performances, and beautifully illuminated streets creating a magical mountain-side festival. Meanwhile, the Al Warfa Festival welcomed families to an immersive open-air celebration filled with Emirati crafts, homegrown F&B stalls, cultural shows including Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya, competitions, and community entertainment – all inspired by the UAE's deep-rooted heritage.GASTRONOMY SPOTLIGHT

The debut Dubai Burger proved to be a resounding success, drawing in foodies to experience exclusive limited-edition burgers inspired by beloved Emirati ingredients. Top homegrown and international burger joints sold out their limited-time creations in a delicious tribute to the UAE's culinary heritage.FAMILY FUN AT LEADING HOTELS AND ATTRACTIONS

Across the city, families and friends enjoyed unmissable experiences and exclusive offers at 44 hotels and attractions, complete with cultural showcases, traditional performances, and family-friendly activities. From luxury escapes to fun-filled adventure spots, residents and visitors had endless options to create meaningful memories during the long weekend.SPOTLIGHT ON YOUNG ARTISTS

In collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), a student art competition – featuring everyone's favourite Dubai character Modesh – invited schools to celebrate Eid Al Etihad through art, innovation, and storytelling. Young artists paid tribute to the UAE's union, heritage, and future through artworks, collaborative murals, short videos, poetry, essays, and spoken-word performances.

Dubai's Eid Al Etihad programme once again highlighted the city's commitment to creating moments that bring people together, while honouring the UAE's heritage, celebrating the nation's remarkable achievements, and inspiring a forward-looking spirit shared by all those who call the city home.

Eid Al Etihad 2025 was supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.