Lviv Police Identify Three More Suspects In Attack On Hutsuliia Ensemble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing the Lviv Police Communications Department.

The suspects include a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old girls, all residents of Sheptytske.

“An administrative report has been filed against one 17-year-old under Article 173 (minor hooliganism) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which carries a fine of up to 119 UAH, community service for up to 60 hours, correctional labor for up to two months with 20% wage deduction, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. Additionally, she is charged under Article 178 (consumption of alcohol in prohibited places or appearing in public intoxicated), which carries a warning or a fine of up to 85 UAH,” the police statement said.

Administrative reports were also filed against the legal guardians of the other two girls and a 17-year-old male resident of Sheptytske under Article 184 (failure of parents or guardians to fulfill child-rearing obligations), carrying a warning or a fine of up to 1,700 UAH.

In addition, two adults who purchased alcohol and gave it to the minors were charged under Article 180 (causing a minor to become intoxicated), which carries a fine of up to 136 UAH. All materials have been forwarded to court for consideration.

Earlier reports stated that on December 7, performers from the Ivano-Frankivsk National Song and Dance Ensemble Hutsuliia were attacked at a gas station in Sheptytske after returning from abroad.

Preventive measures have been applied to three suspects involved in the attack on the ensemble members and their bus driver: two were placed under 24-hour arrest, and one remains in custody.