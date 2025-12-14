403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Holding Entertainment Rolls Out Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme Across All Destinations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,December 2025: Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE) is proud to announce the official launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme across its entire portfolio of entertainment and leisure destinations. Effective immediately, all DHE destinations will offer Sunflower lanyards to discreetly support guests with non-visible disabilities, ensuring they receive the understanding, time, and assistance they may need during their visit. The internationally recognised Sunflower programme supports individuals living with conditions such as autism, ADHD, chronic illnesses, dementia, and mental health challenges. Sunflower lanyards will be available free of charge at designated ticketing counters across DHE destinations. The rollout coincides with the International Month for Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing the UAE's ongoing national mission to become one of the most inclusive and accessible societies in the world. It also marks DHE's annual Inclusion Week, an internal initiative dedicated to driving awareness and education around disability inclusion across the organisation. Starting 5 December 2025, guests will find the Sunflower programme available at the following destinations across Dubai Holding Entertainment's portfolio:
-
LEGOLAND® Dubai
LEGOLAND® Water Park
MOTIONGATETM Dubai
Real Madrid World
The World of RiverlandTM
Ain Dubai
Sea Breeze
ROXY Cinemas
The View Palm Jumeirah
Wild Wadi WaterparkTM
Global Village
The Green PlanetTM Dubai
Inside Burj Al Arab
Arcade by Hub Zero
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment