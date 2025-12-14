Elevate Year-End Celebrations With LG's Puricare Aerofurniture

Combining 360° air purification with elegant design and built-in functionality to elevate year-end gatherings in every UAE home.







Dubai, UAE, December, 2025 – As the year-end festivities approach, homes across the UAE will be filled with laughter, joyful gatherings, and cherished moments with friends and family. To ensure a clean and comfortable environment for these celebrations, LG Electronics (LG) is proud to present the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture, a stylish 4-in-1 solution that functions as a side table, air purifier, mood light, and wireless charger. Combining advanced air purification technology, contemporary design, and intuitive features, this innovative device is the perfect addition to every festive home. The festive season often brings larger gatherings, meaning more people sharing indoor spaces. From cooking aromas to seasonal allergens, indoor air quality can often take a hit during holidays. The LG PuriCare AeroFurniture is designed to combat these challenges, providing cleaner, healthier air while seamlessly blending into any home's aesthetic. One of the standout features of the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture is its 360-degree purification, which evenly refreshes the air across the entire room, ensuring that every corner benefits from purified airflow. Its multi-filtration system helps reduce airborne particles, allergens, and odors, making it the ideal companion for homes hosting holiday festivities. As a true 4-in-1 furniture piece, AeroFurniture elevates both form and function:

Side Table: A compact, stylish surface that integrates effortlessly into any room.

Air Purifier: Built-in 360° purification to maintain clean and healthy indoor air.

Mood Light: Soft, customizable lighting that enhances the festive atmosphere during gatherings. Wireless Charger: A tabletop charging surface for effortless device charging throughout celebrations. Adding to its appeal during the holiday season, the mood lighting options create a warm and inviting ambiance tailored to any occasion. Whether hosting a lively dinner party or enjoying a cozy family evening, the AeroFurniture's customizable lighting brings an added touch of comfort and celebration to the home. For ultimate convenience during packed schedules, AeroFurniture's wireless charging allows users to power their smartphones without cables or clutter. Its minimalist design and sleek finish further make it a visual asset in every room, complementing both modern and traditional interiors. With UAE residents often relying on closed indoor environments during the cooler months, LG's 360° purification helps ensure that seasonal allergens such as dust are effectively addressed. Its compact, contemporary form makes it suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and tight spaces alike, enhancing air quality while adding a touch of elegance throughout the festive season. The LG PuriCare AeroFurniture reflects LG's commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer lifestyle needs. By combining air care performance with thoughtful design elements like mood lighting and wireless charging, this 4-in-1 device offers both functional and aesthetic value making it a must-have for festive homes in the UAE. This holiday season, elevate your celebrations with the LG PuriCare AeroFurniture and enjoy a fresh, comfortable indoor atmosphere for your loved ones. For more information about LG Air Purifiers and other innovative home solutions, visit LG UAE. About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company: The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG.