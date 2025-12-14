Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Hits High-Rise Apartment Building In Sumy

2025-12-14 12:04:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the strike in the Zarichnyi district, the upper floors of a multi-story residential building sustained the greatest damage,” the post says.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene within minutes after the attack. The area was inspected, and residents were provided with immediate assistance and support.

The blast wave shattered windows and damaged civilian vehicles.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Read also: Enemies shell Chernihiv region 34 times in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian forces carried out more than 20 shelling attacks on populated areas in Sumy region, leaving civilians injured.

UkrinForm

