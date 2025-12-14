Kupiansk Civilians Shot In Apartment Building By Russian Forces, Official Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Kupiansk District State Administration Andrii Kanashevych, according to Ukrinform.

“On December 13, thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, nine more residents were evacuated from the central part of Kupiansk to the regional center. During questioning, one of the evacuees provided information about the shooting of two town residents by occupation forces in an apartment building on Stadionna Square: a man born in 1981 and an elderly woman whose identity has not been established,” Kanashevych wrote.

He added that the evacuated residents of Kupiansk will be provided with all necessary assistance.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine's Defense Forces blocked Russian invaders in Kupiansk and cleared the entire northwestern outskirts of the town.