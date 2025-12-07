UAE Doctors Call For BP Checks In School As Teen Hypertension Soars Globally

Experts in the UAE are calling on schools to implement blood pressure screenings after a study found that instances of high blood pressure in teenagers and adolescents have almost doubled in the last 20 years worldwide.

Many said that the surge indicated a growing public health crisis whose roots lie in obesity, poor diet, sedentary routines, and excessive screen time.

“We are regularly seeing new cases of hypertension among teenagers and youth in the early twenties also,” said Dr Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.“Blood pressure evaluation should become part of routine check-up not only in schools but in colleges and workplaces.”

A global meta-analysis published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health found that the prevalence of high blood pressure in children and adolescents rose from 3.2 per cent in 2000 to over 6.2 percent in 2020, affecting more than 114 million young people worldwide.

According to Dr Hesham Tayel, Consultant Cardiologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, outline blood pressure checks in schools could be transformative.“Just as schools monitor vision and hearing, adding blood pressure screening would allow early detection and referral,” he said.“Given the silent nature of hypertension, which is often symptomless, school-based programmes could catch cases before complications arise.”

However, Dr Suwansh Meshram, Specialist Paediatrics at NMC Royal Family Medical Centre, pointed out that he had not encountered an alarming increase in the condition among his patients.“During my clinical practice, I have not come across this incidence very commonly in children in the UAE,” he said.“The reason could be that I see mostly younger children. However, I know that it's becoming more common in adolescents.”

Lifestyle factors

While hypertension is often considered an adult condition, doctors warn that high blood pressure in childhood increases the risk of lifelong hypertension, heart disease, and kidney problems. Because it is usually symptomless, it can remain undetected for years. Specialists say the current lifestyle of many youngsters remain a dominant factor.

According to Dr Naeem, "90 per cent" of cases appeared to be due to lifestyle related causes.“The main drivers seem to be high intake of processed food, especially those high in salt and sugar, lack of exercise, obesity and work, study or career related stress,” he said.

Dr Suwansh pointed out that a mostly sedentary lifestyle and reduced physical activity also played a part.“Children have a lot more screen time now,” he said.“Many schools have long hours due to various factors, so kids get less time to rest and play. The remainder of their time is utilised for homework. Additionally, many residential areas do not have proper play areas.”

Preventable issue

High blood pressure can cause heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes in teenagers, in addition to presenting an increased risk of metabolic diseases like obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Despite the rise in high BP in teens, experts say there is still time to act.

Dr Hesham said that childhood hypertension is often reversible.“Weight loss, healthier diets, regular exercise, and reduced screen time can normalise blood pressure,” he said.“Unlike adults, children's cardiovascular systems are more adaptable, making early intervention highly effective.”

Dr Naeem added that while childhood hypertension is a growing threat, it is also a preventable one.“With awareness, early detection, and lifestyle changes, we can turn the tide on this silent epidemic,” he concluded.