Erdogan Says Turkey Poised to Host Major International Sports Events
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that Turkey has the full capability to host a variety of global sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
Erdogan made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the UEFA office in Istanbul.
This new UEFA office will be instrumental in organizing the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be jointly hosted by Turkey and Italy.
Istanbul has a rich history of hosting prestigious UEFA events, such as the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup Final, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.
