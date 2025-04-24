JAFZA One Convention Centre To Host UAE's Largest Business Networking Event

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, April 24, 2025: BNI UAE, the country's leading business networking organisation and part of the world's largest referral-based business network, has announced BNI UAE EXPO 2025. Set to be the most significant business networking platform ever hosted in the UAE, the two-day EXPO will take place on May 9 and 10, 2025, at the JAFZA One Convention Centre, Dubai.

The event will bring together over 1,000 entrepreneurs, senior executives, and decision-makers from across the UAE and beyond for two days of high-impact networking, collaboration, and learning.

BNI UAE EXPO 2025 carries the overarching theme of“Beyond'20”, a year-long initiative celebrating BNI UAE's 20th anniversary. The theme captures the essence of the EXPO and the organisation's continued journey - beyond business, beyond networking, and knowledge. It reflects BNI's belief that the future of business lies in deeper relationships, richer insights, and long-term partnerships that extend beyond transactions.

“This is not just a celebration of our past. It is a platform for what comes next,” said Bijay Rajnikantt Shah, National Director of BNI UAE.“BNI UAE EXPO 2025 is where relationships turn into results. It brings together people serious about growing their businesses through meaningful conversations and shared opportunities. And through the Beyond'20 theme, we are reaffirming our commitment to building deeper, broader, and more impactful connections across industries,” he added.

Participants from various regions, including the GCC, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and several African countries, are expected to attend BNI UAE EXPO 2025.

The two-day programme will feature fireside chats, expert-led panel discussions, keynote sessions by global business leaders, and a highly curated speed networking experience. Each registered attendee will have the opportunity to connect with at least 20 professionals in structured one-on-one exchanges designed to build relationships and unlock new business potential.

In addition to networking, BNI UAE EXPO 2025 will offer strategic learning across a variety of subjects, including innovation, marketing, digital transformation, leadership, and growth strategy.

The EXPO marks a significant milestone for BNI UAE. Since launching its first chapter, BNI Falcon Chapter, on 14 September 2005, the organisation has grown into the leading business networking platform in the region, connecting entrepreneurs, SMEs, and professionals through structured referral marketing. What began with just 22 members has evolved into a network of 40 chapters and over 1,500 active members, with a vision of crossing the 2,025-member mark by the end of 2025.

Founded in 1985, BNI is the world's largest networking organisation with 40 years of continuous growth. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of members have unlocked exponential business growth through BNI and the power of referral marketing.

Currently, BNI has over 340,000 members across 77 countries, and in the past 12 months alone, its members worldwide generated more than USD 25.3 Billion in business through referrals.

Over the past 20 years, BNI UAE members have generated AED 3.68 billion (USD 1 billion) in closed business through trusted referrals. In 2024 alone, the network facilitated over AED 700 million in member-generated business.

“This EXPO reflects everything that BNI stands for. Collaboration. Growth. Trust. And shared success,” said Anuradhha B Shah, Co-National Director of BNI UAE.“Our network includes professionals from over 40 nationalities, with members ranging from 21 to over 75 years of age, and nearly a third of our community are women business owners. BNI UAE is a reflection of the diversity, inclusiveness, and drive that defines the region's business landscape,” she added.

BNI UAE has also made a substantial contribution to the wider economy. Its 12,000-plus chapter meetings have brought over 50,000 visitors, generating AED 50 million in business for hospitality venues and supporting the growth of local service sectors. The organisation was the first in the region to launch Platinum (50+ members) and Titanium (75+ members) chapters and continues to receive recognition for chapter strength, growth, and retention at global conventions.

Several key partners support this year's EXPO. Homes4Life Real Estate, a leading Dubai-based property advisory firm, is the Title Sponsor. Doorsec Security Services and OfficeBase support the event as the Powered By Partners, ensuring a professional and seamless experience for all attendees. The Speed Networking sessions, which will be a cornerstone of the event, are co-sponsored by ZohoPreneurs and AbhiFit. Connecting Minds Business Centre will lead the Contact Sphere Networking initiative, enabling curated, sector-specific introductions.

The event is being managed by Spotlight Entertainment, known for delivering world-class business and entertainment experiences.

The event is open to both BNI members and the wider business community.