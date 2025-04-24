Everest Biolabs Launches Groundbreaking EV Research Tools At ISEV2025 In Vienna

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Biolabs , a pioneering life sciences company dedicated to elevating extracellular vesicle (EV) and exosome research, announced the launch of innovative products at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV2025) Annual Meeting in Vienna. These products, including the Summit instrument, advance Everest's mission to enable the use of EVs in biomarker discovery and diagnostic applications. The new Everest Biolabs products showcased at ISEV2025 include:

Summit Instrument :



Ideal for biomarker discovery and diagnostic workflows involving large patient cohorts, biobanks, and CROs.

Process up to 48 samples simultaneously with fully automated EV isolation and concentration in a plate format.

Enables standardized EV isolation workflows suitable for clinical translation, with minimal hands-on time, dramatically increasing productivity and reproducibility. Features automated sample loading, configurable isolation (1-3 fractions per sample), and plate-based ultrafiltration for sample concentration.

Atlas Lumi ELISA Kits :



Provide rapid, sensitive quantification and purity assessment of EV samples directly from biofluids or SEC fractions.

Available with standard and custom capture targets.

Chemiluminescence (Lumi) assays offer industry-leading dynamic range (over 4 logs) and sensitivity (LOD ~1e7 EVs/mL). Require minimal sample volumes (50 μL) and feature a streamlined, one-step incubation protocol.

George Daaboul, CEO and co-founder of Everest Biolabs, emphasized, "Our new products remove bottlenecks in EV isolation and analytics by providing scientists with precise, scalable, and reliable tools. By simplifying and automating complex workflows, we're accelerating discoveries that ultimately translate into impactful clinical applications."

Tal Gilboa, co-founder and Head of Research at Everest Biolabs, will present a poster (#477) on Thursday April 24, highlighting recent data from the new products.

ISEV2025 attendees are encouraged to visit Everest Biolabs at Booth #G5 for live product demonstrations and information about early access opportunities.

About Everest Biolabs

Everest Biolabs, founded on technology from David Walt's laboratory at the Wyss Institute, is dedicated to reaching excellence in EV research through the relentless focus on high-quality, easy-to-use tools for EV isolation and analytics. Our solutions enhance workflows, from foundational EV isolation to advanced analytics, enabling groundbreaking discoveries. With a vision to unlock the potential of EVs in clinical applications, we keep 'science first' while fostering innovation and integrity in everything we do. Based near Boston, MA we're here to elevate exosome research at every step. Learn more at everestbiolabs .

Contact:

David Freedman

[email protected]

everestbiolabs

SOURCE Everest Biolabs, Inc.

