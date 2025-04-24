403
Moscow anticipates arrival of India’s Modi at Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Moscow is anticipating the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an honored guest at the 80th anniversary Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed the invitation, stating that several "friendly nations" had been invited to the event.
Earlier reports suggested that Modi’s presence was "being planned," and although final details of his visit are still being worked out, Rudenko assured that he should attend this year’s parade. Additionally, there have been discussions between New Delhi and Moscow about the potential participation of an Indian Armed Forces contingent in the parade on Red Square, though no official announcement has been made.
In February, Russia and India signed a defense logistics agreement to enhance military cooperation, covering joint exercises, disaster relief, and other forms of collaboration. Russian President Vladimir Putin also confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the Moscow event as part of a state visit, and invited Putin to join China's own WWII victory celebrations in September.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accepted an invitation to attend the May 9 event, and other leaders expected at the celebrations include those from Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Republika Srpska, and Burkina Faso.
