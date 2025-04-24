India Shuts Down Indus Treaty, Cuts Ties Amid False Flag Accusations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a dramatic escalation following the controversial Pahalgam episode, India has unilaterally suspended the historic Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan - a move that has triggered alarm over a potential diplomatic and regional meltdown.

Pointing to the Pahalgam incident - which many experts regard as a likely false flag operation - New Delhi unveiled a series of aggressive measures. These include sealing the Attari-Wagah border, revoking all Pakistani visas, and issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for Pakistani nationals to exit the country.

In one of the most severe diplomatic actions in recent memory, India's Foreign Ministry has also halted diplomatic engagements, ordering the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to shut down. All Pakistani diplomatic personnel have been instructed to leave within a week, while India is pulling back its defence officials from Islamabad, effectively cutting off military communication channels.

Also Read: Gun Battle in Dera Ismail Khan, Rocket Attack on Police Vehicle in Lakki Marwat Leave Four Injured

Analysts argue that India's reaction appears more politically motivated than rooted in actual security concerns.“This isn't diplomacy - it's pure political theatre,” remarked a South Asia expert.“By exploiting a suspicious incident, India is dismantling a treaty that has withstood wars, purely to advance its anti-Pakistan rhetoric.”

Signed in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty has been a rare pillar of continuity between the two nuclear-armed rivals, even during periods of extreme hostility. Its abrupt suspension could imperil water stability and regional peace.

Observers in Pakistan interpret India's latest actions as part of its broader hybrid warfare strategy - weaponizing disinformation, media manipulation, and diplomatic aggression to isolate and provoke Islamabad on the global stage.

With tensions reaching a boiling point, there are growing calls for the international community to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.

It should be noted that two days ago, unidentified assailants attacked tourists at the Pahalgam tourist site in Occupied Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 tourists, including an Italian and an Israeli national. Without conducting any investigation, India placed full blame on Pakistan yesterday, and alongside suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, it also announced the severance of all types of relations with Pakistan.