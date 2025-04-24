Massive Russian Strike On Kharkiv Results In Major Destruction, Large Fires
This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Ukrinform reports.
Multi-story and private residential buildings, an educational institution, and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.
Preliminary reports indicate two people have been injured.
Units of the State Emergency Service, municipal services, and psychologists are working under the threat of repeated strikes.
Firefighting and debris removal efforts are ongoing.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were targeted in a massive combined Russian attack overnight.
Photo: SES
