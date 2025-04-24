Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Russian Strike On Kharkiv Results In Major Destruction, Large Fires

2025-04-24 05:09:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive missile and drone strike on Kharkiv, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and large-scale fires have broken out. According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Ukrinform reports.

Multi-story and private residential buildings, an educational institution, and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate two people have been injured.

Units of the State Emergency Service, municipal services, and psychologists are working under the threat of repeated strikes.

Firefighting and debris removal efforts are ongoing.























Read also: Enemy attacks railroad infrastructure overnight, injuring two people

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were targeted in a massive combined Russian attack overnight.

Photo: SES

