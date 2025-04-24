1St Batch Of 65 Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In J&K Arrives In Mumbai

Efforts were also being made for the safe return of the other tourists soon, state minister Girish Mahajan said.

Shinde went to Srinagar on Wednesday evening to expedite the process of bringing back tourists stuck in Jammu and Kashmir after 26 persons, including six from Maharashtra, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

“Following the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the first special flight carrying 65 stranded Maharashtrian tourists arrived in Mumbai at 3:30 am on April 24 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” a Shiv Sena functionary said.

“This is part of a coordinated evacuation effort launched by the Shiv Sena, under the leadership Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to ensure the safe and dignified return of every citizen,” the functionary added.

Two more special flights carrying additional tourists will arrive in Mumbai later in the day.

“Our priority remains the safety, comfort and swift return of all affected individuals. The Shiv Sena reaffirms its commitment to stand with every Marathi Manoos in every moment of crisis,” the functionary added.

The Shiv Sena had sent its delegation to coordinate the efforts to bring stranded tourists back to Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan also reached Srinagar on Wednesday to help tourists from the state return home safely.

Asked about the number of tourists awaiting return, the minister told a news channel,“About 180 have already returned, while another 370 are looking to return today or tomorrow. The chief minister's OSD is in Delhi helping passengers with ticketing arrangements.”

Mahajan, who visited 10 to 15 hotels in Srinagar where tourists from Maharashtra were staying, said many of them already have return tickets but want to advance their travel.

“Most of them wish to cut their trip short due to the fear caused by the incident. But I urge them not to rush. The situation is under control, and security forces are present,” he said.

“Those with tickets for the coming days should not panic. So many flights cannot be arranged immediately,” Mahajan said.

The airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have already arranged additional flights to help ease the situation, he said.

“There is also an issue with phone connectivity in some areas, and we are trying to sort that out as well,” Mahajan said.

On concerns about the high air fares, he said last minute tickets are expensive as it is the peak tourist season.

“The Maharashtra government is covering the cost of tickets for those who need to return urgently. There is no need to be afraid,” he said.

“Many tourists are in Kashmir with their families and small children. Their relatives are naturally concerned. I met a group of 28 people who have tickets for Friday but wish to leave today, it is simply not possible,” he said.

Mahajan said those who have travelled by road or extended stays are being prioritised for return.

“We are also in discussions with the railway ministry to arrange special trains or attach additional coaches to the existing services to accommodate returning tourists,” he said.

Mahajan expressed confidence that the situation would normalise soon.

“The chief minister asked me to be here (in Kashmir) personally, and he has been in touch with me every two hours. Most tourists have now calmed down,” he said.

“I assured everyone that they would be safely brought back to Maharashtra at the earliest,” he said.

