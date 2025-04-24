Resident Commission New Delhi Establishes Helpline For J & K Students

A communiqué received from Resident Commission New Delhi reads,“the students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact on following Telephone numbers of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance:

1. Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090

2. Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265

3. Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road : 9419158581

4. Resident Commission J&K Govt, New Delhi: 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021 and 01126112022′′.

The communiqué adds that the above-mentioned numbers shall remain operational 24/7 for any kind of assistance.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now