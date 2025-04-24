403
Italy, Argentina Postpone Football Matches Following Pope Francis' Death
(MENAFN) Football matches in Italy and Argentina were postponed on Monday following the passing of Pope Francis at 88.
In Italy, Serie A officials rescheduled four matches initially set for Easter Monday. Torino vs. Udinese, Cagliari vs. Fiorentina, Genoa vs. Lazio, and Parma vs. Juventus will now take place on Wednesday.
The Italian National Olympic Committee declared that all sports events this week would begin with a minute of silence in honor of the Pope.
In Argentina, three fixtures were shifted to Tuesday: Tigre vs. Belgrano, Argentinos Juniors vs. Barracas Central, and Independiente Rivadavia vs. Aldosivi.
The Argentine Football Association announced a nationwide suspension of football activities, with all Monday matches postponed "as a sign of mourning."
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, was formerly Archbishop of Buenos Aires and a devoted supporter of San Lorenzo, a prominent football club from his hometown.
Earlier this year, the Pope was hospitalized in Rome for bronchitis, which later progressed into bilateral pneumonia. After 38 days, he was released and continued his recovery at the Vatican.
The Vatican confirmed his death on Monday due to a stroke and cardiac arrest.
