Qatar-Saudi Panel On Drug Trafficking Holds Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The first meeting of the joint Qatari-Saudi committee tasked with activating the bilateral agreement on combating illicit drug trafficking took place yesterday in Doha. The Qatari delegation was headed by Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Khater, who serves as Director of Anti-Narcotics Operations Department at the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement. The Saudi delegation was led by Director of International Cooperation at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Col Mansoor bin Saleh Al Ghamdi. The meeting dealt with several items on its agenda and adopted relevant recommendations.