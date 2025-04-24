403
Trump Slams Zelensky Over Crimea, Claims Remarks Undermine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, arguing that Zelensky's recent remarks about Crimea are "very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated: "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?"
Trump claimed that such rhetoric from Zelensky only complicates efforts to end the conflict. "It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about," he wrote.
According to Trump, Ukraine’s position is deteriorating. "The situation for Ukraine is dire - He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country." He also warned that the Ukrainian president's words would only intensify the "killing field." "Nobody wants that!" he added.
Trump further asserted that peace is within reach, urging Zelensky to act. "We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE."
On Tuesday, Zelensky expressed Ukraine’s readiness to engage in negotiations with Russia through any framework, provided a ceasefire is first established. However, as reported a local news agency, he emphasized that Ukraine will not recognize Russia’s control of Crimea, citing constitutional constraints.
