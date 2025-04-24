Genelia Deshmukh Thanks Vijay's Fans For Making 'Sachein' Re-Release 'A Festival'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who played the female lead opposite Vijay in the superhit Tamil film 'Sachein', has now expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the fans of actor Vijay for having made the film's re-release a grand festival.

The actress posted a video clip in which she said, "Eppadi Irukeenga? Naan Ungal Shalini.(How are you? I am your Shalinii). The same double 'i' Shalini. I am so excited seeing you all. Twenty years ago, 'Sachien' released and now, there this re-release and there is the same madness. During shooting, it was unbelievable. 'Unga Thalapathy, enna cute, enna sweet'(Your Thalapathy, how cute, how sweet!). Obviously. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all the Thalapathy fans for making the re-release such a festival. I hope you enjoy it because it is extremely close to my heart and I am sure it is to your heart too."

The video clip Genelia posted also had clips of fans dancing and celebrating the film in theatres across the world.

Interestingly, the romantic entertainer has created history with its grand re-release worldwide.

Originally released on April 14, 2005, 'Sachein' was produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under his home banner V Creations and directed by John Mahendran, with music composed by the sensational Devi Sri Prasad. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia in the lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Vadivelu, Santhanam, Bipasha Basu, Raghuvaran, Chaams, and Balaji.

The film's re-release achieved a historic milestone with Sachein becoming the biggest re-release ever in Tamil cinema. The film has been released in more than 300 screens worldwide, including major territories like France, the United States, and Malaysia.

In Chennai alone, Sachein sold a staggering 59,000 tickets on Book My Show, with many single screens and multiplexes reporting houseful shows. The film received an overwhelming response from fans and moviegoers alike, with social media abuzz and bookings continuing to surge.