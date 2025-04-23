Magic In The Mundane Explore The Poetic Realism Of Paul G. Oxborough

MENAFN - USA Art News) We're excited to announce the opening of Paul G. Oxborough: New Works, a solo exhibition opening May 1 at Cavalier Galleries that will feature over 30 breathtaking new paintings by the renowned artist. The collection showcases a powerful collection that brings together intimate vignettes and grand-scale scenes, each brimming with warmth, light, and humanity.

In this latest body of work, Oxborough takes us on a journey through some of the world's most iconic locations -Venice, London, Tokyo, Havana, New York, and Minneapolis. The collection brings a dazzling mix of intimate and grand-scale scenes, all suffused with his signature ability to capture the warmth and energy of the places and people around him . His extraordinary ability to capture light-whether it's sunlight streaming through a window or the reflections from glasses and chandeliers-creates an atmosphere that feels both timeless and electric. Oxborough's work invites the viewer to step into these magical places and experience them in a way only he can portray.

Whether you recognize the iconic King Cole Bar mural at the St. Regis or the unmistakable red jackets of the bartenders at Bemelmans, Oxborough's brushstrokes bring these legendary locations to life in a way you've never seen before. His masterful technique brings intimacy and humanity to the unsung workers who bring these spaces to life-bartenders, concierge staff, servers-painting them not just as background figures, but as essential characters in the unfolding narrative of celebration and connection.

This exhibition isn't just about what's on the canvas-it's an invitation to experience the world through Oxborough's eyes. His work reveals hidden beauty in the ordinary and with each brushstroke, transforms fleeting moments into evocative, cinematic scenes filled with emotion and energy.

New York, NY -Cavalier Gallery is honored to present Paul G. Oxborough: New Works in our 530 W 24th Street gallery. The solo exhibition consists of more than 30 paintings by the celebrated artist, and opens with a reception on Thursday May 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. In the artist's new body of work, each evocative scene finds its ideal scale with canvases ranging from bijou vignettes to grand interiors.

There is a palpable sense of warmth and hospitality in the work of Paul Oxborough; the artist's affinity for painting bar and restaurant scenes from his world travels is likely not coincidental. In his newest oil paintings, Oxborough welcomes viewers to share magical moments in Venice and London, Tokyo and Havana, New York and Minneapolis. An award-winning portrait artist, he handles his medium with the deftness of the Old Masters, but with a distinctly contemporary flair. Some exhibition visitors will recognize the iconic mural in the King Cole Bar at New York City's St. Regis Hotel, or the signature red jackets of the bartenders at Bemelmans. Others may find familiarity in Caffè Florian in Venice, London's Savoy, or Tokyo's Palace Bar.

Like any realist painter, Oxborough's settings may vary-a hotel lobby, an outdoor café, a legendary bar, a rustic cabin, a swimming pool-but his subject remains constant: a sublime portrayal of light that vivifies each scene and enraptures the viewer. Sunlight streaming through a window; reflections off mirrors, drinking glasses, and chandeliers; overhead lights, streetlights, and even screen light animate the figures that populate his paintings. There is an intimacy and tenderness in the pictures of family members, but Oxborough's brush also reveals a certain grace and depth of humanity in the faces of those whose stories he does not know. In meeting places frequented by the beau monde, he turns his attention to the workers, the bartenders, concierge staff, and servers whose role it is to create the ambience he seeks to capture, to facilitate moments of celebration and reunion, romance and possibility. After all, he, too, is working. No mere patron of the establishment, the artist is observing intently, gathering visual material, storing memories and sensory experience for safekeeping on the return home.

Back in his studio, Oxborough transforms canvases into exquisite reveries, nurtured by a wanderlust that never ceases to inspire creativity. With each finished painting, the artist presents a glimpse of reality that elicits imagination and invites participation for those who care to journey with this gifted observer of contemporary life.

Paul G. Oxborough: New Works remains on view through Saturday, June 7, at Cavalier Gallery, 530 W 24th Street, New York, NY. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 6pm and by appointment. Preview the exhibition at cavaliergalleries .

For nearly 40 years, Cavalier Galleries has offered an unparalleled selection of contemporary fine art at premier exhibition spaces in Greenwich, Nantucket, New York, and Palm Beach. The galleries present traditional and representational artwork as well as modern and contemporary works from local and international artists. Cavalier Galleries offers a wide variety of paintings, sculpture, and photography by emerging talents, mid-career artists, and those who have established their place in the art historical canon.

