Police Arrest Armed, Dangerous Murder Suspect In Southern Shouneh
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 23 (Petra) – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have arrested a dangerous and armed fugitive wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred several months ago in the Southern Shouneh region (southwest Amman).
According to the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson, special CID units tasked with pursuing high-risk fugitives were able to locate and apprehend the suspect after an extended period of surveillance and intelligence gathering.
The arrested individual is classified as armed and dangerous and was wanted for four separate charges, including his involvement in the murder of a foreign national in the Shouneh district.
The spokesperson confirmed that the suspect had been in hiding and was successfully captured during a carefully coordinated raid. He has since been referred to the public prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, who ordered his detention on charges of incitement and complicity in murder.
