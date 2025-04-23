International Exhibits Solutions To Simplify The Customer Experience At ACT Expo 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At International, we're investing in innovative solutions to create an exceptional customer experience," said Debbie Shust, vice president, Customer Insights & Experience, International. "It's not just about delivering vehicles-it's about delivering confidence. In a dynamic environment, we simplify the journey, support long-term success, and show up as a true partner every step of the way."

Fleet Decarbonization

International offers end-to-end consulting services to support customers in reaching their fleet decarbonization goals. These services include electric readiness assessments, infrastructure planning, grant support, and onboarding assistance. Customers can begin their journey by visiting their local International® dealer to tailor a decarbonization strategy that is best suited for their business.

With more than 10 million real-world miles, International's battery-electric vehicles have been meeting customer demands in practical scenarios, assisting customers in their decarbonization journeys.

With the announcement of the International® eRHTM Series, an all-electric Class 8 regional haul tractor, the company expands its electric vehicle lineup to meet demands of the heavy-duty market. The eRH joins the International eMVTM Series and the IC BusTM Electric CE Series in the International electric vehicle lineup.

Recognizing that fleet decarbonization happens at different paces for customers, International also provides advanced diesel solutions For example, the LT with the S13 Integrated Powertrain delivers at least 5% more in fuel economy than any competitor in the on-highway aero category.** The S13 Integrated is also certified for use with R100 renewable diesel.

Electric Maintenance Solutions

International provides planned maintenance service contracts to ensure that customers' operating, maintenance, and service needs are met and supported by our expansive dealer network. These contracts ensure that battery-electric trucks and buses are seamlessly integrated and maintained through proactive service planning.

This white-glove experience is tailored to enhance uptime via scheduled maintenance intervals, solutions like proactive parts planning, advanced technician scheduling, and a new digital ecosystem designed to predict service and maintenance needs aimed at driving efficiency across International® and IC Bus® dealerships.

The new digital ecosystem provides greater visibility into fleets' health-based vehicle data allowing customers and dealers to schedule planned maintenance appointments three to four weeks ahead of time. During this already planned downtime, fleets and dealers can also proactively identify other needed repairs and campaigns.

International Service Contracts include planned maintenance and can also include powertrain coverage, chassis coverage, and optional towing coverage. International Service Contracts are available for either five or six years on every new battery-electric truck. Electric bus terms for service contracts vary.

International Financial Payment Program for Bundled Solutions

Beyond financing for traditional diesel trucks, International® Financial is also a partner for electric-powered trucks and chargers. This partnership extends past the hardware needed to operate in the battery-electric vehicle ecosystem with a Payment Program that enables customers to access International Service Contracts seamlessly. Importantly, the Payment Program allows our customers to opt for planned maintenance over the term of the contract, with no associated financing cost.

The Payment Program for International Service Contracts is available for electric vehicles whether or not the vehicle is financed through International Financial. Visit the International Financial EV page for more information .

International is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that propel our customers forward. By minimizing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency, we ensure our customers can spend their time and attention focusing on continuous growth and success of their core business. To learn more about these customer solutions, visit the International booth (#5640) at ACT Expo April 28 – May 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center or explore International.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus® school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit .

*International Motors, LLC is d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

**The International® LT® with S13® Integrated Powertrain was tested head-to-head using TMC Type IV testing methodology against competitive on-highway aero models with comparable specifications: Freightliner Cascadia DD15, Kenworth T60 MX13, Volvo VNL D13. Testing proved the International LT with S13 Integrated Powertrain to be at least 5% more fuel efficient than these models.

SOURCE International Motors, LLC