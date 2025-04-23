STAK Inc. Announces First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|
STAK INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
360,522
|
|
|
$
|
658,154
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
8,668,130
|
|
|
|
3,485,523
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
13,389,498
|
|
|
|
8,282,243
|
|
Advances to suppliers
|
|
|
88,381
|
|
|
|
1,427,849
|
|
Amounts due from a related party
|
|
|
77,700
|
|
|
|
133,482
|
|
Prepayments and other current assets, net
|
|
|
447,022
|
|
|
|
680,496
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
748,757
|
|
|
|
627,604
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
23,780,010
|
|
|
|
15,295,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,411,116
|
|
|
|
2,582,713
|
|
Intangible asset, net
|
|
|
59,473
|
|
|
|
62,241
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
28,567
|
|
|
|
38,197
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
627,498
|
|
|
|
506,523
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
261,471
|
|
|
|
297,696
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
3,388,125
|
|
|
|
3,487,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
27,168,135
|
|
|
$
|
18,782,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
6,678,474
|
|
|
$
|
746,134
|
|
Amounts due to a related party
|
|
|
52,697
|
|
|
|
42,487
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
997,367
|
|
|
|
1,293,243
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
4,986,780
|
|
|
|
4,334,544
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
1,956,021
|
|
|
|
1,668,400
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
14,671,339
|
|
|
|
8,084,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current liability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowing
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
116,964
|
|
Total non-current liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
116,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
14,671,339
|
|
|
$
|
8,201,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
4,249,517
|
|
|
|
4,249,517
|
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
877,821
|
|
|
|
672,402
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
7,831,517
|
|
|
|
6,037,573
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(472,059)
|
|
|
|
(388,543)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
12,496,796
|
|
|
|
10,580,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
|
$
|
27,168,135
|
|
|
$
|
18,782,721
|
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the shares surrender (Note 1).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
|
STAK INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
16,955,913
|
|
|
$
|
13,626,151
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(11,759,741)
|
|
|
|
(9,737,606)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
5,196,172
|
|
|
|
3,888,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(599,471)
|
|
|
|
(608,507)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(806,833)
|
|
|
|
(420,700)
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(1,542,926)
|
|
|
|
(1,010,394)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(2,949,230)
|
|
|
|
(2,039,601)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
2,246,942
|
|
|
|
1,848,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(89,907)
|
|
|
|
(45,082)
|
|
Government subsidies
|
|
|
17,006
|
|
|
|
28,015
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
|
(72,901)
|
|
|
|
(17,067)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
2,174,041
|
|
|
|
1,831,877
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(174,678)
|
|
|
|
(216,960)
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,999,363
|
|
|
|
1,614,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share, basic and diluted *
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted *
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
|
10,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,999,363
|
|
|
$
|
1,614,917
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(83,516)
|
|
|
|
204,744
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
1,915,847
|
|
|
$
|
1,819,661
|
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the share surrender (Note 1).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
|
STAK INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,999,363
|
|
|
|
1,614,917
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
524,509
|
|
|
|
97,944
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
|
|
166,058
|
|
|
|
163,622
|
|
Amortization of intangible asset
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
|
2,518
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
9,624
|
|
|
|
30,157
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
|
(125,305)
|
|
|
|
(208,562)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(5,791,039)
|
|
|
|
(7,863,471)
|
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
|
1,355,963
|
|
|
|
184,254
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(5,231,547)
|
|
|
|
(1,844,324)
|
|
Amounts due from/due to related parties
|
|
|
66,712
|
|
|
|
946,203
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current asset
|
|
|
73,201
|
|
|
|
(94,121)
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
35,512
|
|
|
|
(377,901)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
6,037,020
|
|
|
|
5,611,525
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(385,413)
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
299,996
|
|
|
|
425,522
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
(421,174)
|
|
|
|
309,778
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(22,628)
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(998,569)
|
|
|
|
(1,409,980)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(3,082)
|
|
|
|
(17,403)
|
|
Loans to third parties
|
|
|
(209,010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collection of loans to third parties
|
|
|
350,022
|
|
|
|
297,455
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
137,930
|
|
|
|
280,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
|
|
2,424,513
|
|
|
|
2,294,497
|
|
Repayments of short-term bank loans
|
|
|
(1,741,748)
|
|
|
|
(1,188,715)
|
|
Repayments of long-term bank loans
|
|
|
(118,439)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
564,326
|
|
|
|
1,105,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,319)
|
|
|
|
12,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(297,632)
|
|
|
|
(11,306)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period
|
|
|
658,154
|
|
|
|
593,199
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period
|
|
$
|
360,522
|
|
|
$
|
581,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
90,523
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Addition of right-of-use assets
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
105,760
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
