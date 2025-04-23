First Watch Announces Flagship Location In Heart Of Downtown Boston

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boylston St. restaurant signals Daytime Dining leader's continued New England expansion

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the“Company”), the leading daytime restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced it will open its first downtown Boston location in late 2025, marking First Watch's continued expansion in New England. The popular breakfast spot celebrated its entry into Massachusetts earlier this year with the opening of its first greater Boston-area location in Hanover in January. The new restaurant will be located at 777 Boylston St. in the iconic Back Bay neighborhood, bringing First Watch's fresh, chef-driven menu to the heart of the city.

“This high-profile location in the heart of Boston is a major milestone as we continue our growth in New England and beyond,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO & President.“We're grateful for the warm welcome we received for our first Massachusetts location earlier this year and look forward to bringing First Watch's innovative menu and signature hospitality to the Back Bay.”

First Watch is widely beloved for its modern take on breakfast and brunch classics showcasing high quality ingredients like cage-free eggs, organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken and fresh – never frozen – breakfast potatoes. All dishes are made to order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers, and its seasonal menu rotates five times per year. The diverse menu offers classics, such as The Traditional breakfast , benedicts, omelets and Avocado Toast , as well as curated hashes and bowls, including fan favorites like Farmhouse Hash and Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl , plus Instagrammable shareables, like Million Dollar Bacon . The restaurant also offers a robust lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, including Superfood Kale Salad , the Ham and Gruyere Melt and its popular“Two for You” lunch combination.

The Boylston team will start each morning by juicing fresh fruits and vegetables like kale, apple and cucumber for an array of juices, including Morning Meditation and Kale Tonic . The restaurant also takes immense pride in its socially responsible Project Sunrise coffee, sourced from women-owned coffee farms based in South America.

The Boylston flagship location design will represent the community it serves and complement the surrounding historic district, including a one-of-a-kind, Boston-inspired mural specially designed and painted by a local artist. The restaurant will also feature a welcoming outdoor dining patio. The weekend prior to opening, the restaurant will raise money to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund's mission to defy cancer – a continuation of the partnership started at Hanover earlier this year.

The Boston opening will create approximately 30 new jobs for the local community. Recently recognized as the“#1 Most Loved Workplace in America” by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, First Watch prides itself on its“No Night Shifts Ever” policy, which prioritizes employee wellbeing, allowing all staff to enjoy their evenings off. Open positions will be posted to First Watch's Careers site this Fall.

First Watch is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit FirstWatch.com , and connect on Instagram and Facebook with @FirstWatch.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local“Best Breakfast” and“Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024's #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 570 First Watch restaurants in 30 states. For more information, visit .

