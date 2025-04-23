Belkin Achieves Carbon Neutrality In Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The company's 2024 Impact Report showcases bold sustainability progress and innovation

LOS ANGELES – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today published its 2024 Impact Report, announcing its milestone achievement of carbon neutrality in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, and underscoring its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. With bold progress in carbon reduction and sustainable product design, Belkin remains steadfast in its commitment to finding more responsible ways to build products that enhance lives while preserving the planet for future generations.

“Belkin recently surpassed a monumental milestone: over 1 billion products sold globally. As we reflect on this achievement, we recognize that with scale comes a profound responsibility – to our customers, to the planet, and to future generations” said Steven Malony, CEO of Belkin.“As we reflect on our 2024 Impact Report, we recognize the progress we've made and the work still ahead. We are actively transitioning to post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials across our product lines, using 100% plastic-free packaging, and investing in long-term sustainability strategies to achieve our larger goals of carbon neutrality across our entire business by 2030. Our mission goes beyond creating accessories that empower people to get more life out of every single day – it's about driving positive change for the planet and its people.”

In the last 12 months, on its journey to carbon neutrality in all scopes by 2030 and in line with its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Belkin has achieved:



Carbon neutrality in direct and purchased emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 emissions) 1,890 metric tons of CO2e reduced on product level (Scope 3 emissions)

Climate action (UN Goal 13)



89% reduction in single use plastic packaging (surpassing our 25% reduction goal by 2025)

210 metric tons of virgin plastics replaced from 8.8M PCR products sold

2,183 metric tons cumulative plastic savings since 2019 (this is the equivalent of 114M water bottles saved)

Funding the responsible recycling of:

28,445 metric tons of electrical and electronic devices

11,463 metric tons of packaging 1,358 metric tons of batteries

Responsible consumption and production (UN Goal 12)

Made with recycled materials:Two years since introducing its transition to using 72-75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its products, Belkin has transitioned over 359 products and has replaced 432 metric tons of virgin plastics with PCR materials. This year, several of Belkin's most popular chargers and cables will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 85-90% PCR and will be certified by the Global Recycling Standard and sold in plastic-free packaging. This initiative is estimated to reduce CO2-eq emissions for these product housing materials by up to 85%.

Award-winning initiatives:Belkin is proud to announce an important achievement in its sustainability journey: receiving a Silver Medal rating from EcoVadis, the globally recognized leader in sustainability ratings. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing dedication to responsible business practices and positions Belkin among the top-performing companies in the consumer electronics sector evaluated by EcoVadis. Belkin's overall score ranks in the top 15% globally (91st Percentile) among companies in our industry assessed by EcoVadis.

Shaping a more responsible future:Looking ahead, Belkin remains dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality in all scopes by 2030 and continuously refining its strategy to build products more responsibly. The company is actively investing in circular design principles and exploring innovative ways to further reduce environmental impact without compromising performance or quality.

About Belkin:Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.