Hollencrest Middle School Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Gymnasium

Hollencrest Middle School

Hollencrest Middle School Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Gymnasium

- Dr. Emy FloresWEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD ) proudly marked a significant milestone with the completion of the new, state-of-the-art gymnasium at Hollencrest Middle School, which was celebrated during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. This event reflects the district's continued commitment to building innovative, student-centered learning environments that support academic, athletic, and social-emotional growth.The ceremony brought together members of the WCUSD Board of Education, district leaders, families, and distinguished guests, including U.S. Representative Gil Cisneros (CA-31), West Covina Mayor Tony Wu, and City Councilmembers Brian Gutierrez and Ollie Cantos.“This gymnasium is more than just a facility-it's a symbol of what's possible when a community comes together to invest in its future,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores .“We are deeply grateful to the residents of West Covina for passing Bond Measure ES, which made this project possible, and to the dedicated community members who served on the planning committee to bring it to life. Together, we've created a space to inspire and empower our students for future generations.”The new gymnasium features a full-size basketball and volleyball court, professional-grade lighting, modern bleachers, high-performance athletic flooring, over 800 new lockers, and flexible space to support physical education, team sports, performances, and community events. It will be a vibrant hub for student development, school pride, and local engagement.Board President Joe Magallanes reflected on the collaborative effort behind the project:“The opening of this gym showcases the strength of our community and the power of shared vision. Thanks to our voters, planning committee, and the unwavering dedication of our staff, Hollencrest students now have a space that reflects their excellence and ambition. This is a proud and exciting moment for WCUSD.”The celebration concluded with a formal ribbon cutting and guided tours of the facility. The Hollencrest Middle School community is excited to begin a new chapter in Hollencrest's history.For more information about Hollencrest Middle School and WCUSD's ongoing facilities improvements, please call or email:

Johanna Villareal

West Covina Unified School District

+1 (626) 939 4600

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.