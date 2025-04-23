Global Notebook PC Market Forecast 2025-2029: Global Notebook PC Market Rebounded In 2024 Driven By Education And Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report offers shipment forecasts from 2025-2029, revealing trends such as AI-powered notebooks and market demand shifts. Insights include regional data, panel size, and CPU type/platform details.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Notebook PC Market Forecast, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the global notebook PC market returned to growth in 2024 after two consecutive years of decline, driven primarily by education procurement projects and gaming demand. However, commercial notebook PC demand has remained weaker than expected, particularly in North America and Europe, where enterprises continue to adopt a cautious IT spending strategy.

This report provides an overview of global notebook PC shipment volume forecasts for the period 2025-2029, with breakdowns by region, panel size, and CPU type/platform, highlighting key trends such as the rising adoption of AI-powered notebooks and shifts in market demand across major economies.

Key Topics Covered:



Global PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2025-2029, including notebook PCs and desktop PCs but not tablets Global notebook PC shipment volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2023 - 2Q 2025

The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, panel size, and CPU platform (Intel/AMD/Arm), with insights into the adoption of AI-powered notebooks and evolving market dynamics

Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide PC (Excluding Tablets) Shipment Volume, 2021-2029

Worldwide PC (Excluding Tablets) Shipment Volume, 2021-2029

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2023-4Q 2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2021-2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2021-2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2023-2Q 2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2023-2Q 2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2023-2Q 2025

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2023-2Q 2025

Intelligence Insight Research Scope & Definitions

Company Coverage Includes:



AMD

Intel Nvidia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900