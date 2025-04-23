403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RTA Launches AI Strategy 2030 Featuring 81 Projects And Initiatives
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al Tayer:
-
RTA is a leader in leveraging big data and artificial intelligence
Big data and AI play a key role in boosting operational efficiency and supporting decision-making
The strategy will help reduce travel times, enhance productivity, lower costs, and improve customer satisfaction
-
Mattar Al Tayer.
Infographic showcasing the strategic pillars and key objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment