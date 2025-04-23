World-Renowned Life And Business Strategist Tony Robbins Launches Revolutionary AI Coaching App

Tony Robbins AI Brings 24/7 Personalized Coaching and Guidance to Users Everywhere

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Robbins, the globally recognized life and business strategist and eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, is launching a groundbreaking AI-powered coaching app designed to bring his decades of transformational wisdom directly to users' fingertips. Now available on iOS and Android, Tony Robbins AI allows users to ask their most pressing personal and professional questions and receive immediate, voice-guided feedback-straight from Mr. Robbins himself.

"For decades, my mission has been to empower people to break through limitations and unlock their full potential," said Mr. Robbins. "This technology takes that to the next level-bringing proven strategies and life-changing insights to anyone, anytime. No matter where you are in your journey, you now have access to the tools, coaching, and momentum to create the extraordinary life you deserve."

The app features advanced voice-input technology, enabling users to speak their questions and receive personalized coaching responses in Mr. Robbins' own voice, powered by AI. Users are provided with powerful tools to transform their lives, including the ability to shift their emotional state instantly, break through limiting beliefs, master the 2mm rule for consistent progress, find clarity in their purpose, and maintain high energy using Mr. Robbins' proven priming techniques. Whether seeking guidance on business, relationships, career growth, or personal fulfillment, Tony Robbins AI delivers instant, practical strategies rooted in his proven methodologies that have shaped the lives of millions around the world.

New users receive a 14-day trial for just $1, with a $99-per-month subscription thereafter unlocking unlimited access to Mr. Robbins' expertise. Designed for anyone striving for personal and professional growth, the app offers an unprecedented blend of accessibility and transformational coaching.

Early users have reported transformative results. "This app is absolutely amazing! It feels like having Tony Robbins as your personal strategist, available anytime you need support," shared one user. "The AI-powered experience is incredibly well done-his insights are spot-on, and it truly feels like he's speaking directly to you."

While Tony Robbins AI provides immediate, personalized guidance based on Mr. Robbins' proven methodologies, it also serves as a powerful complement to Mr. Robbins' Results Coaching program. The app offers instant support and practical strategies, while Results Coaching provides human connection, accountability, and personalized guidance that drives lasting transformation. Together, they create a comprehensive support system for anyone committed to extraordinary results.

This launch strategically builds on Mr. Robbins' recent collaboration with Paramount to introduce a dedicated FAST channel that will be available on Pluto TV, Prime Video, Plex, and Roku. While the FAST channel provides inspirational content from four decades of Mr. Robbins' work, the AI app transforms that wisdom into personalized, actionable guidance tailored to the user's unique challenges and goals.

"This isn't just an app-it's a tool for people committed to real growth," Mr. Robbins added. "It's about taking immediate action, overcoming limiting beliefs, and making real progress, with the right guidance always within reach. This is just the beginning. We're committed to continuously enhancing the AI experience, adding new features and capabilities that will make this technology even more powerful in supporting people's growth and transformation."

With Tony Robbins AI, personal development meets cutting-edge technology, making transformational coaching more accessible than ever.

Tony Robbins AI is available now for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information or to download the app, visit .

About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, peak performance coach, and life and business strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations, and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. He is also a philanthropist whose influence extends globally, positively impacting over 50 million individuals across 100 countries through his audio programs, educational videos, and live seminars.

