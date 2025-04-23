403
Strong Earthquake Rattles Istanbul, Prompts Swift Emergency Response
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Turkey on Wednesday, with its epicenter located in the Silivri district of Istanbul, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The tremor occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time (0949 GMT) and was widely felt across Istanbul and nearby provinces. The sudden jolt sent residents scrambling from buildings in fear.
A second quake, registering 4.9 in magnitude, followed at 1:02 p.m. local time (10:02 GMT), originating off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of Marmara.
AFAD reported that emergency teams and related agencies have been deployed to affected areas, with field inspections underway to detect any potential damage and safeguard the public.
The agency also noted that response operations are being closely coordinated and monitored in real time.
No reports of casualties or major destruction have surfaced at this stage.
In an official statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that officials are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation.
