UAE Approves Design Of First Heliport For Helicopters, Air Taxis

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted a design acceptance for the country's first hybrid heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, it was announced on Wednesday.

This first site was chosen due to its location at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, which is a leading hub for regional cruise industry, welcoming more than 650,000 visitors every year.

Developed in strategic collaboration with AD Ports Group, Falcon Aviation Services and Archer Aviation , the hybrid heliport represents a transformative step toward integrated, sustainable air transport across the emirate.

The hybrid heliport is the first in the UAE designed to accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft like Archer's Midnight, offering a versatile, future-ready model for urban mobility.

It is planned as part of Archer's broader infrastructure network in the UAE, with early air taxi commercial operations planned with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).