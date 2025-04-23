IPL 2025: Rahul Wants To Enjoy His Batting, Rather Than Think About What Went Wrong At LSG, Says Pujara

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has lauded KL Rahul for successfully setting aside thoughts on what went wrong at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and aiming to enjoy his present good form with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025.

On Tuesday, Rahul hit a match-winning 42-ball 57 not out, which was full of attacking shots and helped DC chase down 160 in 17.5 overs, thus taking their tally of points this season to 12. After missing the opening match against LSG for the birth of his daughter, Rahul has since amassed 323 runs in seven innings, and is now DC's leading run-getter in the competition.

"Just move on, don't carry any baggage from the past. And that's a good thing. Look, KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he's been batting well across formats. He doesn't want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team.

"It's good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team. Because, lately, he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he's batting. Even as a person, he looks a lot more mature now, he understands his game very well. We have seen a different KL Rahul this season. When he started (against LSG), he didn't look that (fluid), but still he picked it up," said Pujara to ESPNCricinfo.

Former England opener Nick Knight suggested Rahul's success in IPL 2025 might stem from the absence of leadership role, something which he had taken up while at LSG.

"Captaincy can do funny things to you - sometimes you thrive on it, sometimes it's a burden. Whether that's had any impact, of not being captain now, just being free and being able to play the match situation.

"We've got this obsession in cricket that the best player has to be captain. That's not always the case, is it? I'm not saying that's the case with KL Rahul, or even Rishabh Pant, but he's batting with so much freedom and looks relaxed in the crease," he said.