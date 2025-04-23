403
Vance declares US, India finalizing conditions for trade discussions
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has confirmed that Washington and New Delhi have finalized the framework for upcoming bilateral trade talks, describing it as a roadmap toward a comprehensive agreement. The announcement came during Vance’s visit to Jaipur, India, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials.
The United States and India are aiming to boost their trade relationship significantly, targeting over $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030—a goal jointly announced by President Donald Trump and Modi during the Indian leader’s visit to the US in February.
“This agreement lays the foundation for the final deal that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi envision,” Vance said. He also emphasized the US desire to deepen defense ties with India, proposing co-production of military equipment such as javelins and striker combat vehicles.
Vance noted that Washington wants India to purchase more American-made weapons, including the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, which he said would enhance India’s air defense capabilities. Trump previously mentioned potential F-35 sales following a showcase of both the US F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 fighters at Aero India, the country’s premier air show. The Russian jet attracted significant interest due to its affordability and the potential for technology sharing, which appeals to India’s long-standing reliance on Russian military systems.
In addition to trade and defense, Vance expressed US interest in helping India tap into its domestic energy resources, including offshore gas and critical minerals. Increasing American oil and gas exports to India was previously suggested by Trump as a way to reduce New Delhi’s dependence on Russian and Middle Eastern energy supplies.
