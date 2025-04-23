Sheel Verma Talks About Fun On ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurian’ Sets With Diksha Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Sheel Verma has talked about his unique camaraderie with Diksha Dhami on and off-screen of“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurian.”

Sheel Verma says, "On-screen bonding is usually decided by the writers and the situation, but as co-actors, we both try to bring something extra to the scene.”

“Even before the director says 'action' and after the 'cut', we often check in with each other, like, did the emotion come across well? Was the anger or sadness believable? Diksha is very helpful that way.”

If something needs a quick touch-up or adjustment, she notices and gives genuine feedback. That kind of understanding and care shows how our off-screen friendship reflects in our work too. When we are not shooting, we are usually planning our next prank on other co-stars or making a fun dance reels.”

He recalls how the two recently played a prank on Ishita who plays Chamkili, the main antagonist in their show.

“Diksha and I were not letting her deliver her dialogues on her cue, and when the director said cut, we acted like we thought she had forgotten her lines. She got hysterical and started saying her dialogues non-stop.”

He added:“Even the crew was in on it and ended up making a reel out of it. involved in the same so they made a reel out of it. It was really funny everyone on set started laughing and Diksha had to go and calm her down."

Sheel said he still remembers the first time he met Diksha; it was during a narration meeting with the writer-producer.

“We just exchanged simple hello. But over time, as we began shooting more together, especially after our scenes started happening in the same location, our bonding grew stronger. She's someone who stays calm and composed, and that's a quality I really admire.”

“Personally, I'd like to learn that peaceful nature from her. Professionally, I admire how naturally she performs emotional scenes. When she cries on screen, it feels real, and I'd love to bring that same depth into my own performances."

“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurian” airs on Shemaroo Umang.