Tomtom Provides Enhanced Navigation To Smart’S In-Vehicle Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, today announced that it has been selected by, the premium all-electric intelligent auto brand, to provide enhanced full-stack navigation solutions for smart's in-vehicle infotainment systems across global markets.

Through this partnership, TomTom elevates the driving experience by providing the smart #1, smart #3 and smart #5 models with industry-leading maps and a suite of intuitive navigation features. Drivers will benefit from TomTom's real-time updates and alerts on traffic conditions, local hazards, and potential dangers, providing greater peace of mind in dynamic road conditions.

The smart models feature TomTom's advanced EV services, empowering drivers to embrace electric mobility, even on longer journeys. Furthermore, the models will leverage TomTom's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) maps, including speed limit information compliant with European standards (ISA) and EuroNCAP safety regulations, for safer and more efficient driving.

“We are thrilled to partner with smart to enhance their new generation of zero-emission electric vehicles with our advanced mapping and location data,” said Benoit Joly, SVP Sales, TomTom.“We've optimized the infotainment system to provide a seamless navigation solution, combining our high-precision maps and real-time travel insights to deliver a great EV experience.”

“TomTom's leadership in navigation technology perfectly complements smart's commitment to delivering premium, electric, and connected vehicles,” said Yang Jun, Global CTO, smart.“By incorporating real-time traffic data, EV charger availability, and individual driving styles, we ensure our drivers have access to optimal charging stops and seamless route adjustments, making electric driving even more convenient and enjoyable.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,600 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

About smart:

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.

