National Unity In Jordan: The Shield Of Stability And Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan Times) The strength of the Jordanian people lies in their national unity, social cohesion, and sincere loyalty to the wise Hashemite leadership, which constitute the fundamental pillar of the Kingdom's stability and progress in the face of both internal and external challenges.

This unity is not merely a slogan raised on special occasions; rather, it is a deeply rooted reality in the conscience of Jordanians, stemming from the depths of Jordan's history and the strong interconnectedness between its social, cultural, and political components. Over the decades, the Jordanian people have proven their ability to overcome crises and stand united behind their leadership, defending the nation's security and sovereignty, and striving for comprehensive development and renaissance in a spirit of solidarity and belonging.

The Jordanian people embody a unique model of national unity, where citizens of all backgrounds come together within the framework of the "one Jordanian family," founded on the foundations of tolerance, cohesion, mutual respect, and acceptance of others.

These authentic values, deeply rooted in Jordanian society, strengthen national belonging and instill a spirit of good citizenship. They affirm that the standard of true belonging is giving, working, and achieving, not partisan, regional, or tribal affiliations. The nation unites everyone under its banner, granting them equal opportunities to participate in its construction and in enhancing its security, stability, and sustainable progress.

This unity is not only social but also political, as the Jordanian people, from all walks of life, rally around their wise Hashemite leadership, which represents a symbol of stability, moderation, and historical legitimacy, working tirelessly to achieve comprehensive development and prosperity and preserve national security and sovereignty. In these current circumstances, characterised by regional and internal challenges, the people's cohesion and resilience are growing, and the bonds of solidarity around the Hashemite leadership are deepening. Throughout its history, the leadership has succeeded in building bridges of trust and mutual respect with the people. The Hashemite leadership has become a key axis of national cohesion and a source of strength and balance in the face of crises and dangers.

The Hashemite leadership in Jordan represents the true guarantor of the unity and stability of the people, and a safety valve in the face of regional and international challenges and changes. It is a deeply rooted historical leadership, closely connected to the homeland, its history, and its identity, and committed to protecting the interests of the people and strengthening their social and political cohesion.

Through its wise vision and moderate positions and policies, it has been able to direct national efforts toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development and preserving the national gains achieved over the decades. The Hashemite leadership also believes in the importance of partnership and dialogue, and always strives to involve various segments of society, especially youth and women, in decision-making.

This enhances the sense of belonging and consolidates the values ​​of active citizenship and collective responsibility in building the future. The Hashemite leadership also plays a pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian cause, which strengthens national unity between Jordanians and Palestinians alike and affirms that Jordan is a homeland for all its citizens without exception. This continued support for the Palestinian cause reflects Jordan's commitment to the principles of justice and freedom and enhances its regional and international standing.

Despite the economic and political challenges facing Jordan, the Jordanian people remain cohesive and united, realizing that the nation's strength stems from the unity and solidarity of its people in the face of adversity. These challenges have not led to real divisions; rather, they have served as an additional impetus to strengthen national cohesion and foster greater support for the Hashemite leadership, which represents a symbol of wisdom and stability.

The Jordanian people, with their rich history and national consciousness, believe that their unity and cohesion shield the country against all attempts to division and discord, and that true loyalty and belonging are the foundation for building a more prosperous and secure future. Jordan also faces regional and international pressures, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue. However, national unity and wise leadership have managed to maintain the country's stability and strengthen its regional role as a moderate and effective state in supporting peace and development.

In addition to the wise Hashemite leadership and the cohesion of the Jordanian people, national institutions play a pivotal role in supporting and strengthening national unity. State institutions, civil society organizations, and political parties with nationalist leanings, in addition to the educational and media sectors, contribute effectively to building collective awareness and consolidating the values ​​of belonging and citizenship. These institutions also work to promote a culture of dialogue and disseminate the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of others.

This creates a cohesive societal environment capable of countering attempts at division and crisis, contributing to maintaining stability and promoting sustainable development. Jordanian security and military institutions also enjoy the unshakable trust of the people, thanks to their high professionalism, discipline, and absolute loyalty to the Hashemite leadership and their sense of belonging to the homeland.

They work with utmost professionalism and vigilance to protect the nation's security and borders and to confront any internal or external threats, enhancing citizens' feelings of security and stability. This mutual trust between the people and their security and military apparatuses is a fundamental factor in strengthening national unity and consolidating the concept of a strong state capable of protecting its gains. These institutions also contribute to supporting national development efforts and providing assistance in emergency situations, making them a symbol of giving and belonging.

National unity in Jordan is not merely a temporary state; rather, it is a cumulative historical, social, and political outcome that reflects the strength of the Jordanian people and the depth of their sense of belonging to their homeland and loyalty to their Hashemite leadership. This unity forms the foundation upon which challenges can be faced and development and prosperity achieved. Jordan's strength lies in the cohesion and unity of its people, and in its wise Hashemite leadership, which represents a symbol of stability and moderation, making Jordan a model to be emulated in the region.

Hasan Dajah is a professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University