Trump Administration To Ban All Synthetic Food Dyes By 2026: Official
Washington: President Donald Trump's administration announced plans Tuesday to ban all eight approved petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the US food supply by the end of 2026, in a move welcomed by health experts.
"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference, citing evidence linking the additives to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, diabetes, cancer and more.
