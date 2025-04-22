Trump Administration To Ban All Synthetic Food Dyes By 2026: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration announced plans Tuesday to ban all eight approved petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the US food supply by the end of 2026, in a move welcomed by health experts.

"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference, citing evidence linking the additives to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, diabetes, cancer and more.