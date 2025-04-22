THE HANDMAID's TALE STAGE ANNOUNCED AT CINESPACE STUDIOS TORONTO

Cinespace Studio Toronto announces THE HANDMAID'S TALE STAGE. Bruce Miller, THE HANDMAID'S TALE series creator, showrunner and executive producer. Photo Credit: Cinespace Studios / Rus Martin

Cinespace Toronto names a sound stage in honor of THE HANDMAID'S TALE coinciding with the completion of filming for the sixth and final season.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cinespace Studios Toronto has named a 20,000-square-foot purpose-built sound stage at its Kipling campus in honor of Hulu and MGM Television's EmmyAward-winning series, THE HANDMAID'S TALE. The dedication of "The Handmaid's Tale Stage" coincides with the completion of filming for the series' sixth and final season in Toronto's West End.THE HANDMAID'S TALE has been based at Cinespace Toronto since its pilot episode. Throughout its six-season run, the production has utilized Toronto's world-class crews, key locations, and production services to create the dystopian vision based on Margaret Atwood's celebrated novel.The series premiered on Hulu on April 26, 2017, and has garnered 76 EmmyAward nominations, winning 15, including Outstanding Drama Series for its first season-marking the first time a streaming service received this prestigious honor.Audiences have become deeply invested in the heart-wrenching story of the handmaids, whose distinctive cloaks and bonnets have emerged as a cultural phenomenon, recognized worldwide as symbols of protest in the fight for women's rights."We're proud to have hosted THE HANDMAID'S TALE over six seasons and to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the creators, producers, cast, and crew who made the production a global success. This dedication recognizes the series as a cultural and cinematic landmark for Toronto," said Megan Guy, Head of Client Services and Studio Operations.Bruce Miller, the series creator, showrunner, and executive producer, commented,“John Weber and his fantastic team have made Cinespace Toronto a second home for the entire cast and crew, and we're thrilled and moved that they've named a stage in honor of the series. Toronto showed itself to be such a friendly and welcoming city for our production, with rich resources for filming available across the local region. Thank you, Cinespace and Toronto, for hosting THE HANDMAID'S TALE.”In addition to the stage dedication, the studio has created a permanent display featuring the iconic handmaid uniform, designed by costume designer Ane Crabtree and worn by Elisabeth Moss in Season One.The sixth and final season follows June's unyielding spirit as she returns to the fight against Gilead, joined by Luke and Moira in the resistance. Meanwhile, Serena attempts to reform Gilead as Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia confront the consequences of their actions, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This concluding chapter emphasizes the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.Season six of The Handmaid's Tale is streaming now on Bell Media and Prime Video in Canada. New episodes stream weekly with a finale on May 27th.About CinespaceCinespace Studios is a best-in-class global platform of production facilities that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform is one of the largest sound stage operators globally with 109 active stages across Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Wilmington and Studio Babelsberg in Germany. Cinespace is home to productions that include Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and "John Wick: Chapter 4," HULU/FX's Golden Globe-awarded "The Bear," Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise, Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming adaption of "Frankenstein" for Netflix and Academy Award Winner "The Shape of Water," UCP's "Chucky," MGM Television/Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's "Stranger Things," Marvel Studios' "Iron Man 3" and Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty." CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote, and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. For more information, visit

