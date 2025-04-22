403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadliest Attack In Kashmir Valley Since 2019
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
-
Srinagar- Terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday is the deadliest in last five years. Here is the list of previous strikes on chronological order.
Pulwama CRPF Attack : 40 Security Personnel Killed, February 2019
-
Kulgam Amarnath Attack : 8 Killed, July 2017
Kulgam Labourers Attack : 9 Killed, June 2006
Pulwama Market Bombing : 16 Killed, Including School Children, June 2005
Nandimarg Massacre : 24 Kashmiri Pandits Killed, March 2003
Lower Munda IED Blast : 19 Killed, November 2002
Chandanwari Attack : 11 Amarnath Yatris Killed, 2002
Legislature Complex Attack : 36 Killed in Suicide Blast, October 2001
Sheshnag Attack : 13 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, July 2001
Nunwan Attack : 32 Killed, Including Amarnath Pilgrims, August 2000
Chattisinghpora Massacre : 36 Sikhs Killed, March 2000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment