Deadliest Attack In Kashmir Valley Since 2019

2025-04-22 03:20:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
  • Srinagar- Terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday is the deadliest in last five years. Here is the list of previous strikes on chronological order.
  • Pulwama CRPF Attack : 40 Security Personnel Killed, February 2019
  • Kulgam Amarnath Attack : 8 Killed, July 2017
  • Kulgam Labourers Attack : 9 Killed, June 2006
  • Pulwama Market Bombing : 16 Killed, Including School Children, June 2005
  • Nandimarg Massacre : 24 Kashmiri Pandits Killed, March 2003
  • Lower Munda IED Blast : 19 Killed, November 2002
  • Chandanwari Attack : 11 Amarnath Yatris Killed, 2002
  • Legislature Complex Attack : 36 Killed in Suicide Blast, October 2001
  • Sheshnag Attack : 13 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, July 2001
  • Nunwan Attack : 32 Killed, Including Amarnath Pilgrims, August 2000
  • Chattisinghpora Massacre : 36 Sikhs Killed, March 2000

