Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Down 38 Russian Drones On Tuesday

2025-04-22 03:15:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 38 Russian attack drones, while 31 additional drone decoys disappeared from radar screens without causing any damage.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting from 08:00 on Tuesday, Russian forces launched 77 attack UAVs and decoy drones from Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 18:00, 38 strike drones -- mainly of the Shahed type and others -- had been confirmed shot down across the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine.

As many as 31 drone decoys failed to reach their targets.

Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv with drones, one wounded

Additionally, throughout the day, Russian forces dropped over 130 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory. One bomb struck a residential high-rise in Zaporizhzhia.

The regions of Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia suffered damage from the attacks.

On the night of April 21-22, 38 Russian drones were destroyed over Ukrainian airspace, and 16 decoy drones failed to reach their targets.

