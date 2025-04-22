403
EUR/USD Analysis Today 22/04: Weakness Fuels Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Still bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1470 – 1.1400 – 1.1330 respectively. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1600 – 1.1660 – 1.1800 respectively.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1620 with a target of 1.1300 and a stop-loss at 1.1710. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1430 with a target of 1.1660 and a stop-loss at 1.1360.
The EUR/USD trend will remain bullish, but be cautious about initiating profit-taking selling operations at any time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:The overall trend for the EUR/USD pair remains bullish, and breaking the 1.1550 resistance, as has already occurred, confirms the strength of the bulls' control. Amid this performance, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stable above the 70 reading, confirming a break above the overbought barrier, and the MACD (12 and 26) is in an actual overbought zone, as is the Stochastic. Unless the Euro finds more positive momentum, we may see the start of profit-taking selling operations, but this will not lead to a reversal of the overall bullish trend without a recovery of the US Dollar/USD Bullish Scenario:If the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for the manufacturing and services sectors of the Eurozone's largest economies come in better than expected, EUR/USD may find positive momentum, thus preparing for a move above the 1.1600 resistance. Further gains beyond that will be fuelled by the increasing dispute between Trump and Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and the continuation of trade tensions/USD Bearish Scenario:A breakthrough in US trade tensions with other global economies, especially the Eurozone and China, may give currency traders the opportunity to move the EUR/USD pair downwards amid renewed profit-taking selling after its recent pace of gains. I still prefer selling the Euro against the US Dollar from every upward level, but without risk and while monitoring the influencing factors on the currency pair, which have been listed in the analysis.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
