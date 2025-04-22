Award-Winning Swiss Author And Scholar Peter Von Matt Dies Aged 87
Peter von Matt was born in Lucerne and grew up in Stans in the canton of Nidwalden. He was a professor of modern German literature at the University of Zurich for over two decades.
Von Matt was known primarily for his books on literature, which received numerous awards. He received the Goethe Prize of the City of Frankfurt, the Heinrich Mann Prize, and the Swiss Literature Prize. The late literary critic Marcel Reich-Ranicki once called von Matt the“best writer in German-speaking Switzerland.”
In his essays, von Matt commented not only on literature but also on social and political issues. As a result, his books have reached audiences beyond academic circles.More More 'The Gotthard is a symbol of openness to the world'
This content was published on May 28, 2016 The author Peter von Matt knows more about the Saint-Gotthard Massif than any other Swiss person.Read more: 'The Gotthard is a symbol of openness to the world
