Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Award-Winning Swiss Author And Scholar Peter Von Matt Dies Aged 87

Award-Winning Swiss Author And Scholar Peter Von Matt Dies Aged 87


2025-04-22 02:11:25
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss writer and former professor of German literature Peter von Matt died on Monday in Zurich at the age of 87, following a long illness. Von Matt's family informed the German press agency dpa of the news on Tuesday. This content was published on April 22, 2025 - 13:51 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr L'écrivain alémanique Peter von Matt est décédé à 87 ans Original Read more: L'écrivain alémanique Peter von Matt est décédé à 87 an
  • Русский ru Умер выдающийся германист и филолог Петер фон Матт Read more: Умер выдающийся германист и филолог Петер фон Мат

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Peter von Matt was born in Lucerne and grew up in Stans in the canton of Nidwalden. He was a professor of modern German literature at the University of Zurich for over two decades.

Von Matt was known primarily for his books on literature, which received numerous awards. He received the Goethe Prize of the City of Frankfurt, the Heinrich Mann Prize, and the Swiss Literature Prize. The late literary critic Marcel Reich-Ranicki once called von Matt the“best writer in German-speaking Switzerland.”

In his essays, von Matt commented not only on literature but also on social and political issues. As a result, his books have reached audiences beyond academic circles.

More More 'The Gotthard is a symbol of openness to the world'

This content was published on May 28, 2016 The author Peter von Matt knows more about the Saint-Gotthard Massif than any other Swiss person.

Read more: 'The Gotthard is a symbol of openness to the world

MENAFN22042025000210011054ID1109459393

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search