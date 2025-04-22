Stress: A Hidden Threat To Public Health Amid Modern-Day Pressures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) – In today's fast-paced world, stress has emerged as a hidden threat with far-reaching consequences on health, underscoring the urgent need to adopt specialist-recommended strategies to manage its harmful effects, which may lead to chronic illnesses with limited chances of full recovery.Medical experts interviewed by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) emphasized the growing impact of stress on public health amid rising personal and professional pressures. These pressures often push individuals to experience elevated stress levels, which in turn can contribute to serious health complications. The experts stressed the need to develop effective coping mechanisms to limit the adverse health outcomes caused by stress.They pointed out that stress raises the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular illness and diabetes, in addition to harming psychological well-being and contributing to conditions like anxiety and depression. This deterioration in mental and physical health severely affects overall quality of life, highlighting the urgent need to raise awareness about the dangers of stress.Dr. Radwan Bani Mustafa, a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Jordan Hospital, explained that psychological stress has long been a major health risk factor. He noted recent studies linking stress with unhealthy eating behaviors, particularly "emotional eating" the tendency to eat in response to emotions rather than hunger. Many individuals turn to food as a coping mechanism for anxiety, sadness, or boredom. Under stress, the body produces hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which not only heighten alertness but also boost cravings for high-fat and sugary foods.Research published by the Nutrition Source at Harvard University has shown that cortisol increases appetite and alters food preferences, making people seek psychologically comforting yet often less healthy food options.Bani Mustafa warned that chronic stress contributes to a wide range of health issues including heart disease, high blood pressure, and digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, heartburn, and weight gain. Prolonged stress also weakens the immune system and raises the risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes and vascular disease. More worryingly, it fosters the emergence of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, mental fatigue, and difficulty concentrating.Supporting these findings, a Harvard University study reported that people under high stress were 50 percent more likely to develop heart disease. Another study by the U.S. National Institutes of Health revealed that individuals facing chronic stress were 40 percent more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. Research from the University of California further linked chronic stress to weakened immunity, making the body more vulnerable to infections and even cancer.Regarding treatment, Bani Mustafa highlighted the effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which helps individuals replace negative thought patterns with positive ones and develop better coping strategies. He also mentioned that antidepressant medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may be prescribed in severe cases, though they are not the sole solution.Nutritionist Muhammad Baytar defined stress as a natural reaction to physical or psychological pressure, during which the body releases cortisol and adrenaline to prepare for a "fight or flight" response.Baytar explained that chronic stress increases the likelihood of heart disease, diabetes, inflammation, and both digestive and psychological disorders. It can lead to weight gain due to high cortisol levels, while in some cases, it may result in appetite loss and unhealthy weight reduction.To counter stress through diet, Baytar recommended magnesium-rich foods such as dark chocolate, seeds, nuts, and avocados for better mental health. He also highlighted omega-3-rich options like salmon, sardines, and chia seeds for reducing anxiety. He advised cutting out processed sugars that cause mood swings and replacing them with fresh fruit smoothies. Adequate hydration was also emphasized, along with minimizing caffeine and opting for calming herbal drinks like anise and hibiscus tea. He encouraged practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.One citizen, 36-year-old Muhammad Ihsan, shared his experience with chronic stress, which had deeply affected his health and daily life. Working in sales, he constantly felt anxious and overwhelmed, leading to headaches, stomach pain, poor sleep, and chronic fatigue.Ihsan also described how stress strained his personal relationships. He became irritable and withdrawn, suffering from loneliness and depression, and experienced symptoms like high blood sugar, prompting him to seek both general and mental health care.