U-20 National Wrestling: Haryana Tops Team Rankings In All Three Styles; Odisha Bags First Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Kota (Rajasthan), April 22 (IANS) Haryana won the team championship in all three sections -- freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling -- as the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship concluded on Tuesday at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex, Kota, with thrilling final bouts and the announcement of team rankings.

On the concluding day, competitions were held in the remaining weight categories, which included three in Freestyle, three in Women's Wrestling, and four in Greco-Roman style in the event organized by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The day began with the official weigh-in at 7:00 AM, and bouts commenced at 9:30 AM, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic support from fans and officials alike.

A major highlight of the day was the presence of Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon'ble State Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, and Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports Minister of Rajasthan, who attended the event and appreciated the performances of young athletes.

One of the most inspiring moments came from Odisha, as a wrestler from the state clinched their first-ever bronze medal in the 130 kg Greco-Roman category, marking a proud milestone.

Haryana showcased outstanding performance and dominance by winning the team championship in all three styles - Free Style, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling.

Haryana won the first position in the Freestyle section with 194 points with Delhi taking second place with 157 points and Maharashtra coming third with 129 points.

In the Greco-Roman Style, Haryana took the first position with 195 points, Delhi against bagged the second spot with 132 points while the third position went to Uttar Pradesh with 129 points, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) informed in a release on Tuesday.

In Women's Wrestling, Haryana again topped the team rankings with 215 points, Delhi finished second with 162 points, while Maharashtra ended third with 140 points.

The final results:

Freestyle

65 Kg.

Gold Ashwani HAR

Silver Manish MAH

Bronze P. Nikhil TEL

Bronze Abhinav HP

79 Kg.

Gold Amit SSCB

Silver Sumit HP

Bronze Jatin CHD

Bronze Palwinder HAR

92 Kg.

Gold Sachin HAR

Silver Abhishek DEL

Bronze Shriyansh MAH

Bronze Yashwant UP

Greco-Roman Style

63 Kg.

Gold Mukul Chauhan UP

Silver Aryanvir PUB

Bronze Sarang MAH

Bronze Varun HAR

77 Kg.

Gold Aman HAR

Silver Nishant CHD

Bronze Sunny UP

Bronze Sagar DEL

82 Kg.

Gold Prince HAR

Silver Manjit PUB

Bronze Amarjeet J&K

Bronze Kapil CHD

130 Kg.

Gold Uttam Rana UP

Silver Joginder HAR

Bronze Justin PUB

Bronze Satyanarayan ODS

Women's Wrestling

53 Kg.

Gold Himanshi HAR

Silver Tanya DEL

Bronze Kavita Malu RAJ

Bronze Mihika MP

59Kg.

Gold Muskan. HAR

Silver Tanvi MAH

Bronze Anjali Sahu RAJ

Bronze Divya DEL

68 Kg.

Gold Drishti. DEL

Silver Kirti HAR

Bronze Bhoomi UP

Bronze Roshani MAH