Integrity Named A Winner Of The 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards For Its Ask Integritytm Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Integrity, we are using AI to redefine the parameters of a successful client experience," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "In our industry, AI greatly enhances agent and advisor success by helping them deliver superior customer service and build lasting relationships with their clients. Regardless of how long an agent or advisor has been in the field, our AI-powered Ask IntegrityTM solution can expand an agent's capacity to serve by securely and compliantly providing vital healthcare information with full context. These key insights lead to stronger coverage recommendations and a vastly improved experience for all stakeholders. We're honored to receive this award and will continue to invest in innovations that empower agents and advisors to more efficiently help American families protect what matters most."

Ask IntegrityTM helps agents derive greater value from Integrity's advanced technology platform wherever they are. This revolutionary technology transforms the agent-client experience by using in-the-moment data analysis and powerful intelligence to deepen interactions and deliver relevant coverage options. A simple voice prompt provides agents with health history, drug coverage and medications with preference and perspectives. Ask Integrity further strengthens client relationships by using data-driven functions to help agents understand which clients are likely to change their health coverage during an open enrollment period, increasing agent efficiency and allowing them to focus greater on the clients who need them most. It also generates Call Summaries using Integrity's fully compliant Call Recording technology to save agents valuable time and promote timely follow up actions. This proprietary solution is available to all Integrity partners and their agents through Integrity's insurtech platform and on its mobile app.

"Integrity's advancements in AI empower agents to maximize efficiency so they can reach more Americans with life-changing products and exemplary service," said Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "As the most robust AI-powered solution of its kind, Ask Integrity was designed with user-friendly features that elevate client interactions throughout their healthcare journey. Our cutting-edge system also empowers agents to consistently recommend solutions that help deliver better outcomes in meeting clients' long-term needs. We're just beginning to unlock the exciting opportunities AI provides to expand human potential, and we look forward to continuing to invest in this exciting new frontier."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact and measurable success in AI-driven solutions. Additional winners include Intuit, General Dynamics Information Technology and Starkey.

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Integrity that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

