Ex-South African Foreign Minister Urges UN Reform Amid Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) The ongoing failure to halt Israel’s deadly assault on Gaza has highlighted the inadequacies of global legal systems and reignited calls for urgent UN reform, according to former South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. In an exclusive interview, Pandor, 71, emphasized the need for stronger international mechanisms to address such crises.
Pandor, who was in office when South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023, described the grim situation in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive had been ongoing for three months at the time. The ICJ had ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent genocide in Gaza, though it refrained from calling for a ceasefire. Additionally, the court directed Israel to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services to the region.
Pandor expressed deep concern about the global response: “It cannot be that we allow the world to stand by, weak, while the people are being murdered.” She further noted, “We need a capacity that is military, that can go and become a protector of the innocent wherever such harm occurs in the world.”
As the world moves toward “more concrete discussions” on UN reform, she poses a crucial question: “What form of enforcement capacity should we create in the global community?”
She added, “It could be under the remit of the (UN) Security Council, but then the composition of the Security Council cannot be as it is today.” “Because, these are the very nations that actually cause a great deal of harm or support it,” she noted.
