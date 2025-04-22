Fullstory Appoints Chad Gold As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced financial leader to drive strategic growth and scale Fullstory's operations as the company continues its momentum in transforming customer and employee digital experiences

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory , a leading behavioral data company, today announced the appointment of Chad Gold as its chief financial officer (CFO). Gold brings over two decades of financial leadership experience in high-growth technology companies to Fullstory, where he will oversee the company's financial strategy and operations.

“Chad's extensive experience in scaling technology companies aligns perfectly with Fullstory's vision for growth,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory.“His strategic financial leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver data-driven value to our customers. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Chad to the team, especially given his deep ties to the Atlanta tech community and proven track record of helping high-growth companies thrive here.”

As CFO, Gold will focus on driving Fullstory's continued growth, particularly as the company scales into the enterprise market. He will also work closely with the leadership team to support Fullstory's product innovations, including the recent launch of new AI-agent-powered behavioral data solutions.

“Fullstory is in a prime position to lead the charge in AI innovation, thanks to the unmatched depth and quality of our behavioral data,” said Gold.“Businesses increasingly turn to AI to drive transformation, and I'm excited to contribute to that momentum. Fullstory is expanding its offerings, providing greater access to workforce intelligence and cutting-edge AI capabilities. I'm proud to be part of the team launching these innovations and am ready to start helping businesses turn data into meaningful, measurable outcomes.”

Prior to joining Fullstory, Gold served as CFO at G2, where he led financial strategy, investor relations, and business operations. He previously held the CFO role at Salesloft, guiding the company through rapid growth and a majority investment by Vista Equity Partners. Gold has also held senior finance roles at Rubicon Global, SAP Ariba, and The Home Depot. He was named CFO of the Year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2022.

Gold's appointment follows a series of strategic executive hires at Fullstory. In March 2024, the company welcomed Jason Wolf as president to lead growth and expansion initiatives. In August 2024, Fullstory appointed Claire Fang as chief product and technology officer – leading the product, design, and engineering teams. These additions underscore Fullstory's commitment to strengthening its leadership team to support its ongoing growth and innovation.

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company's patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers' true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit .

