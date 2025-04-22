Csignum Secures £6M To Transform Underwater Wireless Networks

Mark Rhodes CTO, Richard Hopkins Board Member & Chairman, Jonathan Reeves CEO, Claire Cramm Investment Manager Par Equity, Dan McKiddie Investment Manager Archangels, Rob Soni, Board Member & Investor

CSignum, the leading provider of wireless technology extending IoT communications beneath the surface, has completed a £6 million Series A funding round.

- Jonathan Reeves CEO at CSignum The investment will accelerate growth of its EM-2 family of products which are transforming the way critical wireless sensor data is transmitted from submerged environments to networks above.The funding round was led by Archangels, Par Equity, and Scottish Enterprise with additional investment from British Business Investment (BBI), Raptor Group, Deep Future, SeaAhead's Blue Angel Network, and notable individual US investors.This new investment enables CSignum to expand its global presence, accelerate product development and address the growing demand for reliable, real-time data transmission for underwater and underground applications.CSignum's EM-2 solutions represent a breakthrough in wireless communication technology, capable of reliably transmitting data, via patented electromagnetic field signalling (EMFS), through environments including water, ice, soil, rock and concrete to networks above the surface - an ability no other wireless method has successfully achieved to date. Key applications for EM-2 systems include water quality and environmental monitoring, wireless under-ship monitoring, and security applications for critical underwater infrastructure such as offshore wind turbines and oil and gas platforms.The company also offers CSignum Cloud, providing data services to complement its wireless systems. The company's dashboard and analytics are successfully deployed on several river water quality monitoring projects.CSignum is working with customers in the UK, EU and US markets, to address growing environmental regulatory requirements. With upcoming deadlines for compliance, including large-scale real-time monitoring mandates under the AMP8 initiatives, the demand for innovative, wireless solutions presents a significant growth opportunity for CSignum and its EM-2 technology.Jonathan Reeves CEO at CSignum said:“This investment reflects the growing recognition of the critical need for innovative communication solutions in the underwater IoT sector. The support from our investors will allow us to scale our operations, enhance our product offerings and help industries worldwide manage their resources more effectively. We are grateful for their trust and excited to shape the future of underwater communication."Dan McKiddie, Investment Manager at Archangels, said:“CSignum has developed a truly unique technological breakthrough which could be a game-changer for those industries reliant on securing reliable data from their underwater operations. We're looking forward to supporting the management team in their efforts to scale the business and disrupt the global market for underwater communication.”Claire Clamm, Investment Manager at Par Equity, said: "CSignum's ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective communication solutions for challenging environments sets them apart in the market. This funding will accelerate their journey to becoming a global leader in underwater data transmission. We are excited to partner with them as they expand their reach and capabilities."Founded in 2020, CSignum is led by CEO Jonathan Reeves, is headquartered in Bathgate near Edinburgh, and plans to add additional staff in the UK, USA, and EU over the next year as it continues to scale its operations.The underwater communications market is expected to double in size from $5.1B in 2024 to $10.2B by 2032.The funding will be directed toward expanding the company's engineering team, advancing its product portfolio and strengthening its market presence to meet the increasing demands for efficient, real-time monitoring solutions.ENDSIssued by Frame on behalf of CSignumFor further information, enquiries or interview requests, please contact:... / 07525 903588About CSignumCSignum is the leader in wireless IoT communication solutions for submerged environments, transforming how critical data is transmitted in challenging conditions. Its cutting-edge technology eliminates the need for traditional cables, enabling reliable, real-time data transfer and reducing operational costs for industries such as utilities, maritime, offshore energy, and environmental monitoring. For more information on CSignum visit: csignumAbout ArchangelsFounded in 1992, Archangels is a leading business angel syndicate investing in early-stage Scottish life sciences and technology companies. Archangels comprises around 120 members and a twelve strong board and executive team. There are currently 20 companies within the portfolio. For more information on Archangels visit:About Par EquityPar Equity is a leading venture capital firm based in Edinburgh and Leeds, which invests in innovative technology companies with high growth potential, across the North of the UK. Since it was founded in 2008, Par Equity has invested over £192m across 79 companies, catalysing a further £327m of capital from third-party investors. Par Equity has backed and exited high profile names such as Current Health and DeltDNA, with 31 realisations to date. For more information, please visit

